Kris Marshall wants all five lead detectives from 'Death in Paradise' to reunite on-screen.

Kris Marshall played Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise

The 51-year-old star joined the hit BBC One comedy-drama show - which is shot in the Guadeloupe Islands - in January 2014 for its third series as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman, who took over from murdered Richard Poole (Ben Miller).

Since his exit during season six when his character chose to start a new life with Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) in London, actors Ardal O'Hanlon, Ralf Little and Don Gilet - the current lead star - have all taken on the top role, but Kris' has admitted there is not a detective group chat.

He told Radio Times magazine: "There's no WhatsApp group, but I would love some kind of reunion where all five of us meet up on-screen."

Kris is reprising his role as DI Goodman in the third season of the hit show's spin-off 'Beyond Paradise', which starts airing on March 28.

It sees him take up the same role that he did on the fictional tropical island of Saint Marie, but now in Shipton Abbott, Devon, the home of his fiancee Martha.

Speaking about shooting the show in England, Kris said: "We exist in a world with so many unknowns, so to have a job where we get to film in a location like this... it's joyous!

"Plus, I'm a coastal person, so living down here for five months of the year is a delight."

Kris teased the new series will allow viewers to get more of an understanding of Humphrey and Martha's home lives, but his alter ego is retaining his "oddities".

The star, who started filming the main show - which is 14th season comes to an end on Friday, March 28 - when he was 40, revealed: "We learn more about Humphrey and Martha's home lives.

"Also, I started filming 'Death in Paradise' 11 years ago. I'm now in my early '50s.

"We retain an element of Humphrey's oddities - I never want to lose them - but I'm always thinking and firing off new ideas to Tony [Jordan, the series creator]."

Asked how much Humphrey is in him, Kris said: "Well, there's an element of the tall, posh guy. I'm tall but not that posh in reality.

"There is an element of existing on the fringes of everything about him that's definitely me.

"He's happy to tread his own path without apologising too much. Plus, there are parts of an old uncle I had and also just people I see in the street."