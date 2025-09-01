KSI has been confirmed as the newest judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The 32-year-old entertainer, born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, is set to take a permanent seat alongside Simon Cowell, 65, Amanda Holden, 54, and Alesha Dixon, 46, for the show’s upcoming 19th series.

He replaces Bruno Tonioli, 69, who announced he was stepping down from the ITV show after three seasons due to scheduling conflicts with his commitments on Dancing with the Stars in the United States.

In a short Instagram video revealing the news, KSI said: “Man I miss BGT,” before placing a FaceTime call to Simon.

In the clip, Simon told him: “Please come back as a full time judge on BGT in 2026.”

KSI responded with excitement, shouting: “Let’s go!” as he was showered in gold confetti.

Bruno said in a farewell statement: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

“And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with.

“They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

Bruno joined Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, replacing David Walliams, 54.

KSI, who first served as a BGT guest judge during the 18th series earlier this year, proved popular with audiences for his enthusiasm and high energy.

His golden buzzer pick, Harry Moulding, went on to win the competition, securing the £250,000 prize and a place at the Royal Variety Performance.

Celebrating his return to the show, KSI said: “I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season.

“I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever! Let’s do this.”

Filming for the new season of Britain’s Got Talent will begin later this year, with the series set to air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.