KSI is to be a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent'.

KSI is wanted as a Britain's Got Talent judge

The YouTuber is being lined up to step in for Bruno Tonioli during some of the auditions because the 68-year-old dance expert is expected to miss some dates due to his commitments in the US on 'Dancing with the Stars', so show boss Simon Cowell is keen to get the 30-year-old boxer-and-rapper on board to appeal to a young audience.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Simon Cowell knows KSI is a huge hit with the younger generation.

“He would be a great addition to pull in teenage fans, which is something the producers are keen to do.

“KSI is chatting to bosses in the hope of agreeing a deal that would also work with his hectic schedule.”

'BGT' typically runs from April to June but filming dates are set to shift so that it can be screened in the place of hosts Ant and Dec's other show, 'Saturday Night Takeaway', which came to an end earlier this year.

It was initially suggested Bruno would have to leave the show entirely because of the new filming dates, with Alan Carr tipped to replace him on the panel alongside Simon, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

A source told The Sun newspaper: Once it became clear auditions were starting in October, as opposed to January as per the previous 17 series, it became clear Bruno may not be able to take part.

"He’s committed to the US, but the new format for 'BGT' is non-negotiable because the show will effectively be replacing 'Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway'.

"Bruno has been a real hit with his fellow judges and viewers so it would be incredibly sad to see him go."

Alan, 47, is considered to be a strong candidate to replace Bruno on the panel.

The insider explained: "Alan Carr is a name that has been mooted - his chemistry with Amanda Holden is already a winning formula - and he would bring a fantastic comic edge to the panel.

"A decision will have to be made in the coming weeks."