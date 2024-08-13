Kym Marsh has defended Graziano Di Prima after his axing from 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'Coronation Street' actress danced with the Italian professional on the 2022 series of the hit BBC show and recalled having "one of the best times of her life" working with the star – who has left the programme amid allegations about his conduct towards his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Kym, 48, told The Sun newspaper: "I'm reluctant to talk about someone else's experience. I had one of the best times of my life doing that show and it was amazing.

"I didn't have any experiences like we've heard. It definitely, definitely did not represent what I had experienced, no."

Asked if she was surprised to hear about the allegations against Graziano, she replied: "Yeah.

"I'll always have tremendously fond memories."

Meanwhile, Graziano recently insisted that he is not a "monster" or an "abusive man" as he gave his first interview since being axed from 'Strictly' last month.

The 30-year-old dancer told Mail+: "I didn't deliberately hurt anyone. I'm not a monster. I'm not an abusive man.

"The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We'd practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn't easy but that's the pressure of the show. I wasn't meaning to kick her. I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on.

"I'm not sure if this is it or if it's from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner's leg with our foot. That is what is so difficult for me - not knowing."