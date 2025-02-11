Kym Marsh has paid an emotional tribute to her late son Archie.

Kym Marsh has paid tribute to her late son

The 48-year-old actress has taken to social media to remember her baby boy, who was stillborn at just 21 weeks following a premature birth in February 2009.

Kym - who has David, 29, and Emilie, 28, with Dave Cunliffe, as well as Polly, 13, with Jamie Lomas - wrote on Instagram: "16 years without you. It feels like yesterday we said goodbye. Every year I try to write something new. But the fact is that there is nothing new to say.

"I still miss you every day, that will never change. I still hurt and feel pain the same as always. I still would give anything to have you here with us to celebrate your birthday.

"To see you smile when you opened your gifts, to hear you laugh at the silly things people would write in your cards, to see Polly annoying her big brother and the two of you doing the silly bickering that siblings do, to give me a hug and tell me you love me, but that I needed to let go now cos I’m embarrassing you haha (sic)"

Kym - who lost her dad, David, to cancer in January 2024 - also promised to continue to "honour" her late son.

She said: "We all miss you so much, there will always be my one missing, but I take great comfort in knowing that grandad is up there with you now. He’s hugging you for me, for us. He's making you laugh with his silly jokes and he's showing you how much you're loved every day.

"I wonder what you would look like now? If you’re anything like your siblings then you’re a beauty. They miss you Arch. They really do. We all do.

"We will honour you today kiddo and celebrate the wonderful young man that you would most certainly be. Happy birthday son. Love you always and forever. Mum [heart emoji] (sic)"