Kym Marsh says her being a young grandmother “generally baffles people”.

Kym Marsh says people can't get over her being a granny

The ex ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star was just 42 years old when she became a granny after her 27-year-old daughter Emilie Mae Cunliffe gave birth to now-five-year-old son Teddy, and her 29-year-old son David welcomed his now-23-month-old son Clayton into the world.

Kym believes some of the things people say to her about being a nan are “quite funny”.

The 48-year-old actress told Closer magazine: “It generally baffles people, and their reactions can be quite funny.

"But when you have children young, inevitably you’re more likely to be a grandparent early on, so I had that in my head for a long time. I love it and I adore my grandchildren.

“I have friends who had grandkids before me and they told me it was a different feeling altogether. I suppose I wondered how that was possible, but it’s true and I feel very lucky that I’m young enough to enjoy my grandchildren and have the energy to run around with them.”

The 'Morning Live' host - who has also 13-year-old daughter Polly with her ex-husband Jamie Lomas, 49 - admitted she opted to go by the moniker ‘Yaya’ as the thought of being dubbed ‘Granny’ at her young age left her “a little bit bothered” when the prospect first arrived.

She said: “I was a little bit bothered at the beginning and I was trying to find alternatives, but Teddy just came up with his own name for me, which is Yaya, and we found out later that it’s Greek for grandma. So, I’m Yaya!”