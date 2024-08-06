Kym Marsh and Richard Arnold are teaming up on a new travel programme.

Kym Marsh is fronting a new travel show for Channel 5

The 'Morning Live' and 'Good Morning Britain' stars are swapping BBC and ITV respectively for Channel 5 as the joint hosts of 'The Weekend Travel Show'.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, she programme will take viewers around the world to top hotspots.

Kym said: "I’m excited to be part of The Weekend Travel Show with Richard.

“What better way to explore some beautiful destinations from the comfort of your own home?”

And Richard added: "I love to travel and I can’t wait to dive into these wonderful travel stories and share our own fun experiences along with top tips for viewers.”

Bosses at Channel 5 are said to be keen to highlight trips taken by celebrities, including the likes of Jane McDonald, Nick Knowles and Larry and George Lamb.

Former 'Coronation Street' star Kym and showbiz reporter Richard will share stories from their own travels, while travel writer Simon Calder will provide advice for viewers alongside other experts.

Meanwhile, Channel 5's commissioning editor Greg Barnett said he is "thrilled" to have the duo signed up for the show.

He commented: "I’m thrilled to have Kym and Richard on board.

“They’re both well-travelled and have incredible insights in the fields of travelling alone, with friends and, in Kym’s case, as a parent.

"Their knowledge, anecdotes, and their fantastic on-screen chemistry is going to make 'The Weekend Travel Show' must-see TV for any budding globetrotter.”

Kym has co-hosted 'Morning Live' with Gethin Jones on BBC One since 2020, having risen to fame in Hear'Say before playing Michelle Connor on 'Corrie' between 2016 and 2019.

Richard previously served as Showbiz Editor for ITV Breakfast's 'Daybreak', before moving to 'GMB' with it launched a decade ago.