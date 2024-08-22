Kym Marsh has teased a return to ‘Coronation Street’ after the door was "left open".

Kym Marsh could go back to Corrie

The ex ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star - who played Weatherfield resident Michelle Connor from 2006 to 2019 - has pointed out her character’s departure to Ireland from the cobbles was vague, and teased she could “always return” to the long-running ITV1 soap.

The 48-year-old actress told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It was left open, very much so and if the chance and opportunity was to arrive then I could always return if that was what was wanted.

"So yeah, there is always that option for her to go back, unless they kill her off! But there is that opportunity and I mean, I just love that show, I will always love 'Coronation Street', it's such a major part of my life."

Michelle - whose career has involved being in the pop band Hear’Say, presenting and now appearing on the ‘Waterloo Road’ revamp - admitted she was “very grateful” for having so many chances to develop herself professionally and felt it has gone by so quick.

She said: "It's gone by so fast, my mum would tell you that she thinks I'm a workaholic.

"But I think the one thing for me that I always feel is very grateful for the opportunities I've been given and to be honest, none of us know how long our careers last for.

"One day these job offers won't come up anymore so I'm of the mind that while they are there take them and I enjoy what I do, I love what I do and I have been given some brilliant opportunities over the years and I've ran with them but it has made everything go by in a flash, for sure."

The ‘Morning Live’ host - who has kids David, 29, Emilie, 27, with her ex Dave Cunliffe, and daughter Polly, 13, with her ex Jamie Lomas, 49, along with grandchildren Polly, seven, Teddy, four, and Clayton, two - recently confessed one of her greatest mistakes was a cat tattoo she had done as a teenager.

Kym - who split from husband Scott Ratcliff last year - told the ‘Loose Ends’ podcast: "I've made some mistakes over the years... I have some very bad ones on my body. I've got one which no one will ever see, unless you see me on the beach. I got a cat tattoo on my right bum cheek when I was about 19. To be honest, it's just a blob.”