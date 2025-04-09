Lacey Turner shed real tears while filming James Bye's 'EastEnders' exit.

Lacey Turner shed real tears during the shoot

The 41-year-old actor - who played Martin Fowler on the BBC soap - left 'EastEnders' earlier this year, and Lacy admits that shooting his exit was an emotional experience for her.

The 37-year-old actress - who has played Stacey Slater on 'EastEnders' since 2004 - said on the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast: "It was hard because James and I are really close, like brother and sister.

"I felt like he had died - every tear that came out of my eye [while filming] was genuine sadness, I didn’t rehearse it."

Lacey was pregnant with her daughter Gipsy while shooting the scenes, and the actress admitted to feeling "sad" towards the end of her pregnancy.

Lacey - who also Dusty, five, and Trilby, four, with her husband Matt Kay - added: "It was weird, I spent the end of my pregnancy really sad."

James' character was killed off on the 'EastEnders' live episode.

Martin passed away in The Queen Vic after he risked his own life in order to rescue Stacey, his ex-wife.

James - who had played Martin since 2014 - said at the time: "Saying goodbye is not easy, but after ten years at 'EastEnders' and on the night of the show's epic 40th anniversary - the time felt right. It's an honour to leave on a story of this magnitude.

"A huge thank you to all the fans of the show - 'EastEnders' wouldn't be what it is without you - and to the BBC and 'EastEnders' team for trusting me with this role for so many years. This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart. It's time to look forward, and I'm incredibly excited for what the future holds."

Martin first arrived in Walford in July 1985, and the character was previously played by Jon Peyton-Price, between 1985 and 1996, and by James Alexandrou, from 1996 until 2007.

Martin confessed his love for Stacey, but passed away in her arms after being crushed in The Queen Vic following an explosion.