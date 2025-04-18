Larry Lamb's beloved 'Gavin and Stacey' character Mick Shipman served as inspiration for his debut novel 'All Wrapped Up'.

Larry Lamb took inspiration from Mick Shipman for his debut novel 'All Wrapped Up'

The 77-year-old star has just released the tome "informed by his years of experience in film and television", and "the trials, tribulations, and hard won successes of producing a piece of cinema."

And the former 'EastEnders' actor has confirmed he drew from his alter ego on the now-defunct BBC sitcom - which came to an end after 17 years on Christmas Day 2024 - for the lead star in the book, Killian Wilde, an assistant director that is faced with power struggles, a difficult lead actor, and the mysterious disappearance of a crew member while filming on a Caribbean island.

Speaking to RadioTimes.co.uk, Larry said: "It was a reflection of Mick. It was taking Mick back to his prime days. Mick Shipman is a solid character, and that's what the character in my story is all about. He's a solid guy with a big responsibility."

Larry says he feels immense privilege to have played a character that became part of the fabric in the UK.

He said: "He's very close to me. He's basically a part of English life. And I was the one that was lucky enough to portray him because those people that wrote that extraordinary piece of work, they saw in me what they figured Mick had to be before I did."

His co-star and co-writer of 'Gavin and Stacey', James Corden, penned a touching review.

He said: "Some of my fondest memories of being on the set of Gavin and Stacey were listening to Larry Lamb tell incredible stories. He is one of the best."

Larry recently admitted he felt a "sense of relief" when 'Gavin and Stacey' ended.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, he said: "You know, I was never convinced that it was going to be the end. And now that it's all done, there's a sense of relief and a sense of contentment that the story is told.

"I feel no frustration about wanting to go on with it. I feel their story is told."

However, Larry would "never say never" to reprising the role again.

When Kate suggested a potential 'Gavin and Stacey' film, he replied: "Exactly, exactly. I mean, who knows? You just never know with this business. Never say never."

Larry thinks playing Mick had a lasting impact on him because the character made him a "more bearable person to be around", even though he didn't realise it at the time.

He said: "The thing is, that started when I was just entering my 60s, when I was just beginning to calm down and to become a bit more of a regular run of the mill human being and wild days are over. I stopped drinking and I was like, calming down.

"And so dear old Mick came along. And so I played Mick through my 60s and into my 70s, and I began to take Mick on board.

"I certainly didn't realise I was taking Mick on board. I just became a much more bearable person to be around and much more bearable for me to live with, because all the angst and all that stuff, you just start to think, you've had a good run, you're heading into the seniors now.

"And I remember George, my boy, saying to me, look, you're an old geezer now, you know, you're an old man, right? You're into your 70s. You better start learning to enjoy it."