Larry Lamb doubts that the 'Gavin and Stacey' Christmas special will be the end of the sitcom.

Larry Lamb thinks Gavin and Stacey will be back for more episodes after this year's festive special

The beloved BBC comedy will return on Christmas Day (25.12.24) for what has been billed as the last-ever episode of the show but Larry – who plays the part of Mick Shipman – thinks that creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will be unable to resist the temptation to revive it as he likened them to ageing rock stars who keep going on tour.

Larry, 77, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "It's like those old rock 'n rollers who go round the world on their 'last tour'.

"What are you going to do, kill it? What's the point? They're too canny, those two. We could be rocking this thing out when I'm about 104."

Although he thinks the show could return, Larry recently described how filming the finale was "so emotional" and had extra poignancy as the "beautiful" closing scenes were shot during the last days of filming.

He told 'Good Morning Britain': "It was a trip down memory lane. Because suddenly there we are, and we’re facing the fact that effectively this is the end of this adventure - it’s the end of this journey and it was so emotional.

"On the last day of filming, we were filming the end of the story which is so unusual because nine times out of ten you find that you’re doing the end on the first day and you’re doing the beginning right at the end of it all.

"So what we were filming was the end of the story on the very last day and there was just this mental tick, tick, tick going on all the time and the emotions just kept building and building and building ... [the ending] is just beautiful."