Larry Lamb is content with the ending of Gavin and Stacey

The 77-year-old actor played Mick Shipman for the final time in the 2024 Christmas special of the beloved sitcom and he insisted he has no "frustration" about not returning to the show because he thinks it had a perfect ending that completed the story.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, he said: "You know, I was never convinced that it was going to be the end. And now that it's all done, there's a sense of relief and a sense of contentment that the story is told.

"I feel no frustration about wanting to go on with it. I feel their story is told."

However, Larry would "never say never" to reprising the role again.

When Kate suggested a potential 'Gavin and Stacey' film, he replied: "Exactly, exactly. I mean, who knows? You just never know with this business. Never say never."

Larry thinks playing Mick had a lasting impact on him because the character made him a "more bearable person to be around", even though he didn't realise it at the time.

He said: "The thing is, that started when I was just entering my 60s, when I was just beginning to calm down and to become a bit more of a regular run of the mill human being and wild days are over. I stopped drinking and I was like, calming down.

"And so dear old Mick came along. And so I played Mick through my 60s and into my 70s, and I began to take Mick on board.

"I certainly didn't realise I was taking Mick on board. I just became a much more bearable person to be around and much more bearable for me to live with, because all the angst and all that stuff, you just start to think, you've had a good run, you're heading into the seniors now.

"And I remember George, my boy, saying to me, look, you're an old geezer now, you know, you're an old man, right? You're into your 70s. You better start learning to enjoy it."

Listen to the full 'White Wine Question Time' podcast with Larry at https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/white-wine-question-time/id1447646731