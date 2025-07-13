Larry Lamb retiring from acting

Larry Lamb is retiring from acting.

The 77-year-old actor – who is renowned for his work as Archie Mitchell in EastEnders and Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey – says he may take on some smaller stage parts in the future but the Gavin and Stacey finale was his final major role.

He told MailOnline: “You get so involved with these characters that they become your favourite at that time, they are the focus of your life, but to finish up in my 70s playing a character like Mick who is beloved by millions of people, you have to give the writers credit ... at this stage in my career Mick is the closest to my heart.”

Although he is best known for playing Mick and Archie, Larry had a longlasting stage career before those two career defining roles.

He said: “I have had a very fortunate career; I've done so much that I am really proud of that maybe not so many people know.

“I have worked at the Royal Shakespeare company, the National Theatre, I have been in 12 West End shows, I have done all the principal fringe theatres in London, on Broadway, I have been very lucky and now I am quite happy to let someone else play the big roles.

“For years, people didn't realise just how much time I spent working in the theatre, people assumed it was always on the TV, but it wasn't.

“My year would be half of it spent doing television and half of it would be doing plays in the theatre.

“If you have been through a life in entertainment and people don't all know you to suddenly where pretty much everybody knows you as a character...

“I find it's a reward, it's better to be known than unknown as far as I'm concerned. Particularly if you are known as a character that people really love... what a way to finish your working life.”