Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb regrets "not being nice enough" to people during his life.

Larry Lamb has talked about his biggest regret in life

The 77-year-old actor accepts he has "upset" "a lot of people" over the years, and Larry wishes he could go back in time and amend his own behaviour towards them.

Asked by his 45-year-old son George Lamb what his "biggest regret" in life is in a YouTube video of the pair answering National Rail's 36 Questions to Connect, Larry admitted: "Not being nice enough to enough people over my life.

"You know, a lot of people that I've upset."

Despite enjoying an acting career that has spanned five decades, Larry - who is a household name for playing Mick Shipman in the hit BBC One sitcom Gavin and Stacey - has had to overcome his innate shyness and lack of confidence to succeed.

Larry traces his lack of self-esteem to his childhood which was filled with arguments and turmoil due to his parents Ronald and Jessie's dysfunctional relationship. Eventually his mother left him when he was nine and Larry and his siblings lived with their dad and their paternal grandmother.

Replying to George's question: "What's a part of you that you've had to hide in order to be accepted?"

Larry answered: "I suppose this whole thing of really underneath it all, there being this rather shy person and needed not to be shy and having to learn to confront things that you're shy of.

"You know, being able to walk into a room and not feel shy, and not feel you shouldn't be there. Be able to just put yourself out.

"Those are things that I've had to overcome."

George added: "You present yourself as someone who's very confident."

Larry responded: "Exactly. But I think the problem is, it's like if you're a little boy and your mum leaves you when you're nine years old, your self-confidence, your self-esteem just goes right down the swanny.

"That's it."

George said: "Growing up, I always thought you was super confident.

"And it was only when I got older I realised it was an act."

Larry replied: "Exactly. But now it's got to where it isn't an act anymore. I just am."

The former EastEnders star also praised his ex-wife Linda E. Martin - who he was married to from 1976 until 1996 - for the way she brought up George.

After Larry asked his son why he loves him "so much", George said: "I think we've been very lucky to have the relationship we've got.

"I think a lot of mums have to do the heavy lifting. As did mine. And so we got to be friends more than anything."

Larry responded: "I know. But your mum gave you the spirit that you have.

"And so people think you're like me. You're like your mum. You drive me insane."

George quipped: "I was about to say, 'Shall I take that as a compliment?'"

His father then replied: "It's a major compliment because without her, you and I would not have had this relationship."

Larry also has a daughter from his first marriage to Anita Wisbey and two daughters from his relationship with Claire Burt. He currently lives in Cornwall with his partner Marie Hugo.