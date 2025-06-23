Larry Lamb would love to make a third series of Britain by Bike.

Larry Lamb wants to create a third series of Britain by Bike

The Channel 5 travelogue series saw the 77-year-old actor and his 45-year-old son George Lamb explore the stunning beauty of the country's national parks in 2017 and 2018, and Larry declared the show as one of his top jobs.

Speaking at the Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne during a book tour for his first novel All Wrapped Up, he said: "It was really lovely for both of us.

"It was one of the best things we'd ever done.

"It will be lovely if we can do one more."

However, Larry pointed out that he and his son would have to reorganise their calendars as George is tied up in work for his regenerative farming business, Wildfarmed.

Larry's hope for a third series of Britain by Bike comes two months after he admitted the show would not be recommissioned due to George's farming business.

Asked if there would be a third series by The Sun in April: "Unfortunately, no.

"He's busy in the grain business now, you know, he's selling wild farm grains.

"We still get to spend some time together.

"You're setting out a big schedule for a show like that.

"You need a period of two or three months locked in where you can both do it.

"So it's a little bit difficult. But I live in hope that that might happen again.

"I think it was one of the fondest memories I have is of going around the country with him."

George set up Wildfarmed with two pals — Groove Armada star Andy Cato, 52, and businessman Edd Lees in 2018.

The company buys wheat from UK farmers and sows seeds in the grass without disturbing the soil and allowing other plants to grow next to each other.

Wildfarmed mills the wheat, and it is then used by some of the top bakers and restaurants.

George - who hosted The Bank Job in 2012 - is quoted by The Sun as saying: “Wildfarmed flour fixes the planet because we farm differently. By putting soil health first, and paying farmers properly, we are able to grow tasty, nutritious food, in a way that heals the planet.

“I learnt recently that the UK has lost half of its pre-industrial biodiversity and is in the bottom 10 per cent of countries worldwide.

“This is a sorry state, but also one of huge potential. If we can get grasses, trees, and perennial plants of all kinds back into the fields of single crops that cover two-thirds of the country, we can make agriculture a solution to our biodiversity and climate crises rather than the contributor it is now.

"That’s our mission and that’s how Wildfarmed works."