Dean Sullivan has left £660,000 to his sister Joy, it is claimed

The former 'Brookside' star - who played Jimmy Corkhill actor on the now-defunct Channel 4 soap opera - is thought to have had a total net worth of £757,000, when he died in November 2023 aged 68 after a short illness.

According to The Sun newspaper, he "bequeathed £660,000, including properties, bank accounts and royalties from re-runs of the show, to his sister Joy".

The will reportedly was signed off a day before he died and "told of his wish to be an organ donor" to help those in need of life-saving transplants.

It is also claimed "nearly £100k" of the actor's was "spent on settling mortgages, paying lawyers and his funeral".

The soap ran from 1982 until 2003 and every single episode was made available to stream on STV Player in early 2023.

It was filmed on a custom-built cul-de-sac, as opposed to the studio sets utilised by rival serials like 'Coronation Street' and 'EastEnders'.

Dean did try to purchase the set, which featured 13 houses, in 2008 but it was sold on to developers for £735,000.

Last year, Dean featured on the BBC show 'Celebrity Antiques Road Trip' and had been due to star in a pantomime version of 'Jack and the Beanstalk' until his illness forced him to pull out.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and in 2022, he was discharged by doctors after radiotherapy.

Speaking of his diagnosis in August 2023, he told the Liverpool Echo: "The way I dealt with it was that I just sort of put myself in the hands of fate. If this was my time, then this was my time so I was quite philosophical about it really.

"I know that people would worry themselves into an early grave as it were but I'm not that sort of person, I try to keep positive about things and I just got on with my life."