'EastEnders' has cast Laura Doddington as Teddy Mitchell's ex-wife Nicola.

Laura Doddington has joined EastEnders

The 'Doctors' actress - who has also previously appeared in 'Holby' and 'The Midwich Cuckoos' - is making her way to Albert Square in a "complex" new role.

She said: "I still can’t believe I’ve joined 'EastEnders' – I keep pinching myself!

"I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.

"Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is.

"I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”

Laura has already started filming on the set of the iconic BBC soap, with her scenes set to air in late autumn.

Teddy's (Roland Manookian) former flame turns up uninvited before quickly introducing herself to the rest of the Mitchells as she tries to build bridges with her sons Harry and Barney.

Her ex isn't impressed to have Nicola in the area, but she is determined to stand her ground.

'EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw described Nicola as an embodiment of the "Mitchell women" that have come before her.

He added: "Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family.

"She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons.

"We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life."