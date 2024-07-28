Laura Whitmore has spoken to the BBC about Giovanni Pernice's "inappropriate behaviour".

Laura Whitmore has been speaking to the BBC

The 39-year-old presenter took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016 and has previously admitted dancing with the professional left her "extremely uncomfortable", but while she has not made an official complaint about his alleged conduct, she confirmed she has been speaking to the show's inquiry into alleged abusive training methods.

Laura has spoken out to offer support to Amanda Abbington, who has alleged the dancer was abusive when they trained together for the last series before she quit the show, and admitted she isn't the only former contestant sharing their experiences.

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: "I was trying not to comment on recent press speculation until the BBC review is complete but feel there is a lot of misinformation in the press and I want to help and show support by setting the record straight.

"I was asked to speak to the BBC along with six people that I know of (who deserve anonymity as they don't want to be dragged through the press), about inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual."

The former 'Love Island' host revealed she had initially "raised concerns" while competing on the show and initially thought she was the only one to have had a negative experience, so hopes the complaints are listened to.

She added: "I initially raised concerns back in 2016. I thought my experience was specific to me but I've since learned 1 was wrong. The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.

"My evidence is to support other people's experience. It's a shame it takes this for someone to be heard. I am not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won't happen to anyone else again.

"Because I have not made an official complaint, and am providing evidence of my experience to support the investigation, not all the communication will be passed on to all parties involved. "

Laura also hit out at the cruel trolling Amanda has experienced since speaking out.

She added: "Victim blaming must stop or we will never get better. I've tried to speak up in the correct way. I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up."

The 'Survival of the Fittest' host has previously admitted she felt "broken" after her 'Strictly' experience.

She said: "I was placed with a dance partner I was extremely uncomfortable with and in the end I felt broken, I cried every day”.

The BBC have not commented on her statement.

Giovanni has denied any wrongdoing.