Lauren Goodger's grief still raw two years after death of baby

Lauren Goodger's grief is still "just as raw", two years after the death of her daughter.

Lauren's daughter Lorena died just minutes after being born with her umbilical cord around her neck and Lauren, 37, admitted she is still struggling to process the loss.

She told Closer magazine: "People said time would be a healer but it's the opposite. It's harder now because reality has set in. My brain is only just understanding that I've lost my baby whereas at the beginning I was on autopilot."

And Lauren admitted she finds it even harder when she watches other daughter Larose, almost three, - whose father is Lauren's ex-partner Charles Drury - playing on her own.

She said: "When I watch Larose playing alone in the garden, that's when it hurts the most- Lorena should be there with her.

"It's a very emotional time, next week is Larose's birthday, so while I'm grieving, I also have to organise her party, when really I should be planning for them both. I have to carry on for Larose. She's too young to understand but she knows of Lorena and the other day she said 'my sister' which gave me chills.

"I've got a plaque of Lorena's name on the wall, a cast of her hand and feet and even a bit of her hair that I keep with me. It's hard but I love talking about her because it keeps her alive."