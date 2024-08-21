Lauren Laverne is in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.

The BBC Radio presenter - who hosts the broadcaster's beloved 'Desert Island Discs' programme - revealed she was "recently" diagnosed with the disease, but she is "expected to make a full recovery".

Sharing a photo from hospital on Instagram, she wrote: "Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis.

"It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery."

Lauren, 46, went onto thank the medical staff who have been taking care of her "with incredible skill and kindness", as well as her loved ones for their "extraordinary" support.

She continued: "I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

"To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much.

"And of course thank you to my colleagues - including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support - and for giving me the time off that I need to get better."

She urged anyone who might be "putting off an appointment" to get themselves checked to try and catch any potential illness in its early stages.

She added: "I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today.

"Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

"It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here.

"Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx"