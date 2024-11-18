Lauren Laverne is set to return to work after her cancer diagnosis.

The 46-year-old presenter has been absent from the BBC for the last three months, but Lauren is now poised to resume hosting duties on 'The One Show' and 'Desert Island Discs', the long-running BBC Radio 4 show.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for 'The One Show' and 'Desert Island Discs', with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from 1 December, and we look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year."

In August, Lauren announced via social media that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

Alongside a selfie from her hospital bed, Lauren wrote on Instagram: "Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery. I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness. To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much. And of course thank you to my colleagues - including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support - and for giving me the time off that I need to get better. (sic)"

Lauren subsequently encouraged her followers to pay close attention to their own health.

She continued: "I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today. Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything. It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx (sic)"