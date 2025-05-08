Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is disappointed when customers do not make bizarre interior design requests.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen prefers to do wacky interior design jobs

The 'Changing Rooms' star loves it when his clients ask him to go wild and wacky when doing up their properties, but he gets sad when they ask for something plain and simple.

He is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column as saying: "Who's going to be surprised to hear me making a statement like that?

"Ask me to paint your house, but make it look like it's underwater or on Venus."

The 60-year-old TV personality said he will be "absolutely impassive" when people want something extraordinary.

Laurence added: "I'm like a Harley Street doctor. I will be absolutely impassive when the client says, 'I'd like a large elephant, with a flamingo perched on its back, arriving in a Nimbus.'"

Laurence fronts the Channel 4 show, 'Outrageous Homes' - which celebrates the outrageously crazy homes and their proud owners.

It was confirmed in February that the programme had been renewed for a second series after a successful first season last year.

Laurence - who is once again going to be celebrating people who share his unique vision and eye for design - said: "28 years ago when I filmed the first episode of 'Changing Rooms', I suspected that this nation wasn’t actually the aesthetic blandscape it appeared to be and now, with 'Outrageous Homes' Season Deux (The Glampire Strikes Back), I’ll be up to the armpits in weird.

"Homeowners who dare to be different are the beating heart of this celebratory telly feast, and I can’t wait to spend time with yet more carbon-based lifeforms who will never be afraid of living life THEIR way."

Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: "Series one was so much fun we simply had to send the inimitable LLB back on the road to meet more extraordinary people, and I can’t wait to see the properties he and the team discover for us this time around."

Laurence took part in the Netflix reality show, ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt', earlier this year, and the star is "concerned" his popularity on the programme will move him away from his "king prat status".

Speaking about the series - which saw him and 11 other celebrities dropped into a Costa Rican jungle as "prey" for adventurer Bear Grylls - Laurence is quoted by Closer magazine as saying: "I was in Tesco the other night at exactly the moment where all the builders stop in to buy their tea.

"They kept coming up to me and saying things like, 'Oh my God, I've been watching you on 'Bear Hunt', I always thought you were a total prat, but I really like you now.'

"I'm slightly concerned because I'm not sure I'm ready to move away from my 'king prat' status.

"I'm not happy about being accepted and popular, I always liked being the one that people didn't really know how to react to."