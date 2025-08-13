Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has "been apologising to Netflix ever since" his near death experience.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has apologised to Netflix after Celebrity Bear Hunt

The 60-year-old interior designer almost drowned on Celebrity Bear Hunt when he was trapped under water for several minutes after getting caught in a bungee rope during filming in 2024.

Reflecting on the terrifying moment during an interview with Women's Weekly, he quipped: "I've been apologising to Netflix ever since, for causing such a fuss."

Despite being able to make light of the incident now, Laurence was in tears when he got back to his hotel room and called his wife.

He said: "When I eventually left the camp and got back to the hotel I rang Jackie and we both had a old cry over zoom."

Laurence admitted the near miss made him grateful to be alive.

He added: "It was a life-affirming moment, absolutely.

"Whenever you get to the other side of a difficult or dangerous situation, you think, 'Oh gosh, I got away with that.' "

After turning 60, Laurence has tried to keep himself in shape with his home gym, and he joined Celebrity Bear Hunt to test himself out of his comfort zone.

He explained: "I liked the idea of, at 60, seeing where I was with a physical challenge.

"Inevitably, there's that rather irritating gulp moment when you realised that although in your head you feel like Aquaman, actually, physically, you're Grandpa Pig."

Jackie - who got married to the Changing Rooms star in 1989 - initially didn't want to watch the episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt that featured his husband's near-death experience.

She recently told HELLO! magazine: "I really didn't think I wanted to watch the episode when it was on, because you think you might be haunted by that image.

"But I did watch it, and I thought, 'Phew, that was lucky - that was one of his nine lives.'"

And Jackie is adamant Laurence will not take part in any similar reality TV challenge shows.

She said: "I don't want him doing anything like that again.

"And you know, you really don't need to, because you're Grandpa Pig these days."