Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is "not happy about being accepted and popular" following his ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ stint.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen took part in Celebrity Bear Hunt

The new Netflix show sees the 59-year-old interior designer and 11 other stars dropped into a Costa Rican jungle to face 50-year-old adventurer Bear Grylls, who are his "prey".

As viewers have admired Laurence for tackling the programme's gruelling challenges - with one resulting in him nearly dying due to becoming trapped underwater for several minutes after jumping from a boat - his popularity has been boosted, but he is finding that hard to deal with.

He is quoted by Closer magazine as saying: "I was in Tesco the other night at exactly the moment where all the builders stop in to buy their tea.

"They kept coming up to me and saying things like, 'Oh my God, I've been watching you on 'Bear Hunt', I always thought you were a total prat, but I really like you now.'

"I'm slightly concerned because I'm not sure I'm ready to move away from my 'king prat' status.

"I'm not happy about being accepted and popular, I always liked being the one that people didn't really know how to react to."

The star is adamant he won't take part in anything like 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' again.

Laurence insisted: "My wife is adamant, but not quite as adamant as I am, that I'm never doing that again.

"It was an absolutely marvellous thing to do, and as 60th birthday presents to yourself go, quite spectacular and unforgettable...

"Judging by everyone's reactions, I think I've shown that us 60 year olds are not to be written off.

"Obviously, it's going to end appallingly badly, but we can still roll up our sleeves and drown for entertainment!"

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' is co-fronted by 'Dancing on Ice' presenter Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls, and Laurence "couldn't bear the idea" of the 44-year-old star getting more stuck in.

He said: "There's a point where she looked a little bit sweaty, and it nearly broke my heart.

"She was there as this incandescent icon of perma-glam.

"Let's face it, Bear's not much to look at, bless him."

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' is available to watch on Netflix.