'Apprentice' star Dr Jana Denzel has quit the show after making "an ill-informed comment".

Apprentice star Dr Jana Denzel quits show early after making 'ill-informed comment'

The cosmetic dentist, who has a dentistry practice on London's Harley Street, is said to have told Lord Sugar in the boardroom that he is "leaving" the process, and commented that he didn't feel "a good fit".

Dr Jana's exit is expected to air at the end of The Apprentice's fifth episode of the 19th series, and it comes amid allegations he used offensive term "coloured" to describe a Black person during a task on the BBC show.

However, his early exit is said to be "completely unrelated" to his "ill-informed comment".

A show spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: "Jana withdrew for completely unrelated and separate reasons, and has our full support.

"We were made aware of an ill-informed comment.

"As soon as it was flagged, we took swift and comprehensive action to address the issue."

Following the comment, it's said Jana - who has a Sri Lankan heritage - was encouraged to do diversity training, and any candidates affected were offered support behind the scenes.

But the BBC do not believe there was any "ill intent" behind Jana's comment.

The spokesperson added: "Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill intent behind it.

"The concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved."

Earlier in the series, all candidates are said to have been given warnings about sensitive language during the second episode, when the contestants were tasked with creating a virtual pop star.

This news comes after Carlo Brancati became the third candidate of the series to be fired on Thursday night's (13.02.25) latest episode.