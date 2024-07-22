Su Pollard is to revive her 'Hi-de-Hi' character Peggy Ollerenshaw for a UK tour.

The 74-year-old actress played the role of the Maplins holiday camp maid who dreamed of being a Yellowcoat performer on the classic BBC sitcom in the 1980s and she will bring the part back as part of a new show to celebrate her 50 years in showbusiness that will venture up and down the UK from September.

She said: "The show will be celebrating my 50 years in showbusiness. Peggy will be making an appearance… she will be there. I’ll be doing a sketch in the iconic costume. I’m looking forward to it."

The sitcom star is also known for her role in 'You Rang, M'Lord?' but has also been a regular in pantomime over the years and has enjoyed several runs as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie' so teased that the new show will have "a bit of everything" as she prepares to reveal backstage stories that have never been told before.

She added: "The show will have a bit of everything. I’ll be doing songs and revealing stuff that happened backstage… things that people don’t know about. I can’t cover everything I’ve done in my career because then the show would last for four nights. People would nod off… they’d miss their bus home.

"But I’ll do as much as I can in the time frame.”

In 2022, Su's 'Hi-De-Hi' co-star Ruth Madoc passed away at the age of 79 and the 'Oh, Doctor Beeching!' actress was starring in a production of 'Jack and the Beanstalk' at the time, where she remained convinced that her friend was watching over her as she took to the stage.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “I made a little speech at the end. As I said, ‘Thank you so much, she would’ve been delighted with the tributes’, my crown went forward on my head.

“I said, ‘Ruth is watching us. She’s not quite ready to settle into heaven yet’. The audience applauded – it was fabulous.”