Les Dennis has likened his 'Strictly Come Dancing' experience to the film 'Black Swan'.

Les Dennis has made a comparison between Strictly Come Dancing and Black Swan

The former 'Family Fortunes' host was the first contestant to be eliminated from the BBC show last year and, although he had a "great" time during his brief stint, explained that it was similar to the horror movie as the professional dancers were desperate to push the stars out of their "comfort zones".

Discussing the recent controversies surrounding the alleged treatment of celebrity contestants on 'Strictly', Les told ITV's 'Good Morning Britain': "I was only there for two weeks and you rehearse with your partner separately.

"I was in a bubble at home or wherever I was on tour – I was in '42nd Street' at the time – but I have to say that my experience was great.

"I mean, it's the hardest thing ever. I used to joke with friends that I felt like I was in 'Black Swan'.

"It is (tough) because your professional partner wants to win as much as you do, and really wants to push you outside of your comfort zone."

When asked by presenter Richard Madeley if "tensions" may have arisen due to the competitive nature of the pro dancers, Les answered: "Might be, yeah."

The 70-year-old star has plenty of experience on both stage and screen but conceded that he was fearful before stepping onto the dance floor on the "iconic" programme.

Asked if he felt nervous, the former 'Coronation Street' actor said: "Absolutely – it's such an iconic show, and you're going well outside your comfort zone.

"People said to me, 'Well, you've done musicals before...' but I only ever played the comedian.

"Soft shoe shuffle is about as much as I do."