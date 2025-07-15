Leslie Ash has regained confidence and looks "10 years younger" after having a £4,500 non-surgical facelift.

Leslie Ash's non-surgical facelift result / Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk / Cavendish Press

The 65-year-old actress has had NeoGen Plasma treatments for the past eight months to reduce wrinkles and fine lines and tighten up her skin.

The former Men Behaving Badly star had gotten "depressed" by how much the ageing process had changed her looks.

Leslie had six hour-long treatments with Doctor Martin Kinsella at a clinic near her home in Chelsea, London, and the result led some of her friends to think she had a facelift.

The Men Behaving Badly star said: "People keep saying to me, 'What have you done? You look amazing!' One friend of mine, who shall remain nameless, is convinced I've had surgery because the change was so dramatic, but I can assure you I haven't.

"It was really important for me to have a non-invasive treatment that achieves really natural-looking results.

"I'd seen that Shirley Ballas and Linda Lusardi had great results with NeoGen, and I know Linda, so it was easy for me to check it out and know that it was a respected treatment with good outcomes.

"Even after all that research, I couldn't be sure if NeoGen would work for me, but I decided to give it a go, and after a few sessions, I could start to see the improvement, and now, after six treatments, I think I look 10 years younger."

Leslie wanted to improve her looks because she did not "recognise myself anymore" after she saw photos of her aged 18 in Quadrophenia, whilst taking part in events celebrating the 1979 film.

She said: "I was really quite depressed about how I looked.

"I felt like I'd lost myself completely. I was doing quite a few Quadrophenia signings and events back then, and so I was constantly having to look at pictures of myself from 1979, when I was 18, and then, when I looked in the mirror, I just didn't recognise myself anymore.

"Don't get me wrong, I don't want to look 18 again, and I know that's not going to happen, but I was looking tired and old, and my confidence was on the floor, so I decided to do something about it."

Dr Kinsella - who recommended NeoGen because they are relatively pain-free and at lower energy levels, has little or no downtime - said sun damage on her face caused the acceleration of ageing and pigmentation.

He explained: "At my first consultation with Leslie, it was clear that she'd had quite considerable sun damage, she admits to sunbathing quite a lot in the past, and there was accelerated ageing and pigmentation as a result.

"There was also laxity around the neck and jawline, and her upper eyelids were puffy and hooded. I told her that I thought NeoGen would be an effective treatment to improve those areas.

"Leslie had a busy lifestyle and didn't want any downtime, and also has a relatively low pain threshold, so we had to opt for low-energy treatments, and I explained that we would still get a great result, but that at low levels it would take a bit more time."

Leslie is blown away by the noticeable results - which she has shared in photos released by NeoGenPlasma.co.uk / Cavendish Press - especially with the difference in her jawline.

She explained: "The difference is really noticeable, and what's really blown my mind is my jawline, it's so obvious that it has lifted. Also, my eyes look so much better, they were hooded before, and now you can see my eyes are completely a different shape. Then you come to the texture of my skin, and reduction of my pores, now it looks soft as anything, and the colour is uniform, so there are four major things that are demonstrably improved.

"It doesn't look fake or overdone at all. It's just me, but a much better version of me. My skin feels tighter and more plump, and the overall texture and tone is so much better. I can definitely say I look like I'm in my mid-50s, so yeah, I'm happy with that, ten years younger.”

Leslie is a "wuss" when it comes to pain, but NeoGen was bearable because it has a "relatively low pain threshold".

Leslie said: "It's quite a weird sensation, I was lathered in numbing cream for half an hour before having the treatment. It's non-invasive, but you can feel it, you can put up with it, though.

"You might be a bit red for a day or two afterwards, like you've had a bit too much sun, but after that it's just amazing, your skin just feels so much tighter and you start to notice your pores closing."

And she is already planning her maintenance schedule. "I'm absolutely going to keep having these treatments," she said with conviction. "The results are so good, I can't imagine stopping now.”

