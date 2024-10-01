AJ Odudu is "less nervous and more excited" about this year's 'Big Brother' series.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are to co-host Big Brother again

ITV brought the reality TV show back last year for the first time since 2018, and a civilian edition was won by Jordan Sangha, 26.

AJ and fellow TV presenter Will were confirmed as the show's co-hosts, and they will be back for more when the programme returns for a new season on Sunday (06.10.24), but she isn't as nervous this time around.

Speaking about the new season, AJ said: "Going into this series, it’s less nerves and more excitement.

"We already know that we’ve got an amazing team and I already know that I’ve got the most incredible co-presenter.

"And if the cast are anything like they were last year, then it’s going to be a series full of excitement and so much fun."

Will added: "The last series showed us the bond you can form with the housemates - it reminded us what those housemates become to you as a viewer.

"This time around getting a new batch in and getting to know them, we’re reminded how much they can become part of your family."

The pair - who also co-hosted ITV's first-ever celebrity edition of the show earlier this year - found it "really fun" presenting the programme.

Will explained: "We said going into the first one, it was so great to be able to share it with a friend - I think partly we had it in the back of our minds, for better or for worse.

"If it’s harder than we thought then it will be great to have that support of a friend.

"But now that we’ve done it, the main takeaway was that it’s really fun - Friday eviction nights are just fun! We get to hang out every Friday night and sharing the good times is what I’m really excited about."

AJ added: "I echo what Will said. It was definitely everything I wanted it to be and more.

"I was so excited to be working with Will last series.

"It’s very rare that you get to do a job that you always dreamed of since you were a little girl and it’s extra rare that you get to do it with one of your best mates - a dream come true."

'Big Brother' returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX