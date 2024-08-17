Liam Payne is among the judging panel of Netflix's new talent show 'Building The Band'.

Liam Payne is set to feature on the judging panel of Netflix's 'Building The Band'

The former One Direction star, 30, will be joined by Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls, 46, and Destiny Child's Kelly Rowland, 43, as the coaches.

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, 46, is the host.

It will see 50 talented singers form their own bands, but in the same vein as reality show 'Love Is Blind', they will not be able to see each other.

Cat Lawson, Executive Producer, said: "Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first..

"With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!"

Netflix is also set to air the documentary 'The Midas Touch', which follows entertainment mogul Simon Cowell's search for the next One Direction.

However, he was left disappointed with the less-than-stellar turnout of contestants.

Reflecting on the state of the music industry, the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge hit out at social media for allowing wannabe artists to by-pass traditional records labels and make it big.

He told Greatest Hits Radio: “The reality is that every day something like 200,000 songs are uploaded [to social media] so weirdly less people are getting signed, and less people are breaking worldwide.

“It’s the worst I’ve ever known it since I’ve been in the music business.”

Simon - who formed One Direction in 2010 after the five aspiring singers, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne appeared on ‘The X Factor’ - emphasised there was still a hunger for boy bands, and argued the group would have “the biggest ticket sale in history” if they ever reformed.

He explained: “Those records have really stood the test of time they still really, really sound great.

“Imagine if they did reform and their tickets went on sale? They would have the biggest ticket sale in history, I genuinely believe that.

“I don’t know whether that’s going to happen or not so I’m going to find the next generation.”