Liam Payne's family give blessing to final TV show

Liam Payne's family have given Netflix their blessing to air his final TV show 'Building the Band'.

The tragic One Direction star filmed the reality TV show before his fatal fall off a hotel balcony in Argentina last year and Netflix sent his family the footage of Liam’s role as a guest judge in order seek their approval.

A source told The Sun: “Liam was on great form at filming so everyone’s pleased fans will get to see the ‘real’ him one last time.

“It will be bittersweet when the show is released.

“Netflix have gone out of their way to make sure his family are happy.

"Producers sent them the footage so they are fully aware of what to expect and they have given it their blessing.”

The judging panel also features Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger, with the show hosted by Backstreet Boys singer AJ Maclean.

The show features singers looking to build a band but they are all kept in separate booths so they can't see each other.

A synopsis of the series explains: "All they [the contestants] have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit ... with incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal - to find the next great music band - the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."

Speaking about Liam, AJ said: “Liam lit up the room any time we were on set.

“We spent pretty much six weeks, 14-hour days locked in a sound stage together, sharing stories.

We were talking about music, about life, about sobriety.

“He was a light and we are dedicating the show to him.

“I’m glad people get to see this side of him. To remember him this way. Because this is really truly who he is. He’s now in a safer place.”