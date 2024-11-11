Linda Lusardi has tried to "hold back" the ageing process with a non-surgical facelift.

The 66-year-old former glamour model started to feel as if she was looking "tired and old" in the runup to her most recent birthday so opted for Neo-Gen Plasma treatment which has left her skin looking "fresher and brighter" as a result.

Linda said: "As I was approaching my 66th birthday I started to feel my face was looking tired and old looking. So when I'd wake up in the morning I would see that my face was sagging. It's a family trait to get these 'chollers', that's what we call them, the jowly bits of fatty skin hanging down from the jawline. My mum and grandmother both suffered from them around this area.

"So I could see my jawline softening and I was getting more lines around my eyes and it was just a bit depressing really, and I just thought I needed to get something to make my skin look fresher and brighter. Ageing is a process that we all go through but if you can hold it back and have it look natural, then why not?"

Neo Gen Plasma treatment is an electrically charged gas and the NeoGen handpiece directs this thermal plasma into the layers of the skin.

This creates controlled trauma which then boosts the natural regenerative mechanisms, effectively tricking the skin to boost levels of collagen and elastin which are the building blocks of healthy skin.

Linda was also given Tenplus electrolyte sachets to increase skin hydration before and after treatments as well as G Herbal SKIN supplements, which contain high concentrations of Centella Asiatica and turmeric, and a ZENii antioxidant serum and collagen drink, to help boost results from the treatments

Linda said: "I had these NeoGen treatments as a bit of a treat for myself because I was coming up to my 66th birthday. I was excited about getting my pension but not about being 66. I honestly don't feel 66 inside, and I wanted my skin to match as well. After having the NeoGen treatments I don't think most people would think I look 66, I don't know what I'd get away with but I think it's taken about 10 years off me."

Prices for the procedure start at £800 for a full face, neck and decollete but there are deals for three treatments for £2,150 and six for £3,850.

The former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant was initially concerned that the procedure would be "painful" but found that this was not the case, as she explained that any after-effects dissipated in a matter of days and she now feels like a "different person" having completed the whole course of treatment.

She said: "I had low energy treatments, at around 0.8 Joules, and the downtime was about three or four days. On a couple of occasions I've come back on the underground after the treatment and had a few looks from people because I did look a bit red, it just looks a bit like sunburn. By the next day the redness has settled down but in places where you've got pigmentation, you might get a bit of crusting and drying, and those bits peeling off, but really after four days to a week you are looking back to normal, but your skin will look so much better even after just one treatment. My friends and family noticed after just one treatment, and I hadn't told them I was having NeoGen, it was quite unbelievable. I've now had the full six, and my skin is like a different person, it's so tight and so plump."

Linda visited one of the UK's top aesthetic practitioners, Dr Johanna Ward at Harley Street for the treatment, who explained that the "slow and low" approach to the procedure was perfect for the 80s TV star because of her busy lifestyle.

She said: "Some clients choose to have higher energy and they generally get their skin rejuvenation results quicker, but there is greater down-time post treatment, sometimes up to 10 days. Linda's busy work life meant that was not an option for her, so she chose the 'slow and low' option. With low energy you will generally start to see a noticeable difference after a couple of treatments, and major changes after three or four."