Linda Nolan died after contracting pneumonia.

Linda Nolan died this week

The Nolan Sisters singer - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before being given the all-clear in 2011, only to be diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017, which spread to other parts of her body, including her brain - passed away at the age of 65 on Wednesday (15.01.25) and in paying tribute, her 70-year-old sibling Maureen revealed "the big C didn't actually get her" and urged other cancer sufferers to stay hopeful.

She wrote on Instagram on Thursday (16.01.25) "Our beautiful @thelindanolan left us yesterday, so much to say not sure where or if I can start, countless memories, countless laughs, and constant support when you really needed it, I am heartbroken as we all are, just so sad [heartbroken emojis].

"I would just like to say, to all the people out there who felt inspired by Linda, she didn’t the big C didn’t actually get her.

"She contracted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year and because of her immune system it was one battle too much.

"So please keep hopeful and strong if you are suffering, she lasted nearly 20 yrs with one cancer or another, and so can you."

Maureen's tribute came after her sibling Coleen Nolan declared herself to be "utterly devastated" by their sister's passing.

Coleen - whose real name is Colette - wrote on Instagram: "I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

"Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

"Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

"Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts.

"Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)"

Linda passed away in hospital "embraced with love" and surrounded by her sisters.

Her agent Dermot McNamara said in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record-holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as 'Gotta Pull Myself Together', 'Attention to Me', and the iconic disco classic 'I'm In The Mood for Dancing'.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy."