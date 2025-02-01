Linda Nolan has been laid to rest.

Linda Nolan has been laid to rest

The pop star passed away on January 15, aged 65, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer, and she was buried at St Paul's Church in Blackpool on Saturday (01.02.25).

Linda's pink, sparkly coffin was carried into the church in her home town by her sons, Shane and Jack, while her sisters - who formed The Nolans pop group in the 70s - all wore pink breast cancer broaches and earrings for the funeral service.

Denise Nolan-Anderson, Linda's sister, said in her eulogy: "She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion. She would have loved all the fuss today."

Denise also praised her sister's "courage in the face of adversity". She added: "It's time to rest now, Linda. The battle is over, you are free."

The service was attended by a number of celebrities, including Charlotte Dawson, singer Lisa Maffia, comedian Tommy Cannon and actor Shane Richie, Coleen Nolan's ex-husband.

Coleen, 59, recently revealed that her family decided to ignore one of Linda's more outlandish requests.

The 'Loose Women' star told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "She wanted everyone in black, wearing mantillas, those little lace veils that cover your face. I remember saying, 'You are joking, Linda! If I see all my sisters in mantillas, I’m going to laugh the whole way through the funeral!'

"We’ve decided not to do that, but we are wearing black.

"Her coffin is pure showbiz – bright pink and sparkly, just as she wanted. The one thing my sister loved was bling – her trainers had bling on them, her handbags, her tops, her walking stick – so it feels right that she has a glittery pink coffin."