Linda Nolan is determined to stay positive despite her cancer battle

The 65-year-old star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all-clear a year later, but in 2017, the disease had spread to her brain, bones and liver, and Linda has been battling ever since.

But she has now insisted that she has always been "determined to fight" and tries her best to "focus on the positives" amid the support from her family, friends and fans.

She told Platinum magazine: "When I was first diagnosed, it was a shock, but I was determined to fight. The return of the cancer was a harder blow, knowing it was incurable. But I've always believed in living life to the fullest and that's what I continue to do. Every day is a gift.

"It's not always easy, but I've always tried to focus on the positives. If you lose hope, you lose everything. My family, friends and fans have been a tremendous support. Knowing that my story can help others gives me strength and I feel it's a way of giving back, for all the support I've received."

However, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate- who shot to fame alongside her sisters as part of The Nolans in the 1970s - still believes in being vocal when things aren't going too well instead of always wanting to "feel brave" as she urged her fans to get regular check-ups.

She added: "I also believe in not being afraid to say when things aren't great. People feel guilt and pressure to always 'be brave' or 'be positive'. It's well meant, but sometimes we just need to feel how we feel?

"My consultant has always said we're in a marathon, not a sprint.'

"'Don't ignore any signs or symptoms and make sure to get regular check-ups. When I first found lumps, I was scared and kept putting off seeing a doctor.

'Also, remember you're not alone. There's a community out there ready to support you. The Macmillan nurses are incredible, and they are with you every step of the way. Stay hopeful and cherish every moment. Please don't be frightened?'