Linda Nolan's stepson Lloyd Hudson has died following an incurable battle with throat cancer.

Lloyd, who was the son of Linda's late husband Brian Hudson, passed away on Tuesday (06.05.25) - four months after his stepmum died on January 15 after she contracted pneumonia while living with incurable cancer.

He was diagnosed with the disease in September 2023, but surgery was ruled out by doctors because Lloyd's tumour was too big and close to his vocal cords.

Linda's bond with Lloyd was strengthened after her beloved husband Brian died of cancer in 2007, and according to a close family friend, Linda and Lloyd were "fighting” their cancers “side by side".

The friend said in a statement: "They were fighting side by side, Linda would finish her treatment and text him to check in.

"They joked about their meds, shared their side effects, cried together too. Linda really thought he'd outlive her. She needed that belief."

Lloyd's cousin Éimí Mac Liam said her heart is "shattered" following the passing of her "big cousin" and hoped "this was all a really bad nightmare".

In a tribute posted on Facebook, Éimí said: "My brain won’t accept this is true. My big cousin ... @lloydahudson … the one that took me to my first ever London warehouse DnB rave, played wild with me … but protected me, could make me belly laugh with crude humour … but also have the best deep and meaningfuls.

"I have to hold on to the memories … some of the best and craziest bastard memories I have ever made that I will take to the grave … but right now the devastation is clouding everything.

"What I wouldn’t give for one more heart to heart round the park, or just a pizza night ... I haven’t even got the mental strength to seek out any pictures of us when we were young and I so DESPERATELY want to see them right now … the 3 most recent pics we took are were still in my camera roll …

"My heart is shattered. Thinking of my cousins Sarah Bourne, Lucy Houliston and of course your beloved Mia. And of course, Kam, Garry Bourne, and also all your friends … because you are SO loved.

"I hope you were welcomed by your Pops and Aunty Lin and you are no longer suffering. The injustice of you being SO insightful recently and having so many years ripped away from you is the part that is destroying me more than anything.

"I have been sat here crying hoping this was all a really bad nightmare ... but as time goes by the reality is becoming clearer and it’s really swept my legs from under me. I love you forever and always Lloyd. And I will miss you beyond any words I have in my vocabulary.

"Cancer can F*** OFF. It has literally ripped my family apart on both sides and every angle for the past 5 months. I’m done with being positive right now. (sic)"