Linda Robson feels like "no one really needs her anymore".

Linda Robson is getting used to single life

The 'Loose Women' star has opened up about her split from husband Mark Dunford in 2023 after 33 years of marriage, and she admitted the toughest part about being single is not having everyone at home anymore.

She told Best magazine's 'Suddenly Single' podcast: "Not having a house full of people.

"No one really needs me anymore. The kids have all got partners. They’ve moved out.”

The 66-year-old explained that her and Mark's children Louis and Roberta were the "glue" for their relationship.

She said: "The glue that kept us together was the kids. Once they moved out, there wasn’t much. I’ve been a good mum, a good wife – and now it’s my turn.”

However, Linda insisted she is happy with her "own company" a lot of the time, even if she does end up talking to herself.

She added: "I like my own company. I talk to myself all the time walking around the house and I talk to the dog.

"‘Come on Dolly, let’s go for a walk… let’s go to the local café.’ She knows it there.”

She doesn't expect to get married again, while her Catholic guilt means she isn't keen on the idea of a 'friend with benefits' situation.

She said: "No. I don’t know if it is being Catholic Irish. My mum was with my dad and she never met anyone else…

"I’ve got my kids and my grandchildren. I’m quite happy. I really don’t think I will change.”

Linda revealed that "a little while back" someone asked her out for a drink, but she "was scared" and said no.

Still, she does have idea of what she's want from a new partner, with cleanliness and good humour being top of the list.

She pondered: "A sense of humour - that would be important. And they’ve got to be clean! I can see every little thing. If I was at a bus stop, I would start picking off fluff!”

Listen to 'Suddenly Single' on Spotify or your preferred podcast platform.

You can also watch on YouTube from Tuesday 3rd September: https://www.youtube.com/@best_magazine_uk