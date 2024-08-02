Linda Robson snubbed a deal to compete on ‘Dancing on Ice’.

The ‘Loose Women’ regular, 66, who has recently been opening up about how she has found a new lease of life after battling alcoholism and severe depression during her six-decade acting and presenting career, was offered a big-money contract to appear on the next series of the show in 2025.

But the mother-of-three was quoted in the Daily Star saying her children talked her out of signing up – adding: “I’ve just been asked to do ‘Dancing on Ice’, but I said no. My kids wouldn’t let me do it.

“They said, ‘No mum, you’re 66, you can’t do it’.”

Linda also admitted she is glad her kids stopped her as she fears she would have ended up cracking bones on the ice rink.

She went on: “They’re right to say I shouldn’t do it. I can’t dance and I can’t ice skate either.

“I would end up breaking my leg. Skating is dangerous!

“Joe Swash won it even though he’s got two left feet, but he did improve and the public love him.”

Linda has racked up other reality show appearances, with stints on ‘Celebs on the Farm’ and ‘Celebrity Coach Trip’.

She added: “Now I’m 66 I’ve been trying things I’ve never done before.

“I’m trying not to turn something down because it’s different.”

Her new lease of life is a huge change from her depression battle.

She said in May she had to stop recording the audiobook of her autobiography when a segment about her being put on suicide watch made her weep.

Linda was quoted in the Daily Mirror saying: “The depression and the suicide watch I was on was really hard, especially when I recorded the audio.

“I had to stop because I was crying my eyes out. They told me to go and sit down and have a nice cup of tea and then come back afterwards and I did.”

Linda has now beaten the blues and is four years sober, but was afflicted with depression in 2018 when she had a breakdown and went to rehab.