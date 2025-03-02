Linda Robson is set to star in a new stage production of 'Fawlty Towers'.

Linda Robson to star in Fawlty Towers play

The 'Birds of a Feather' star is set to take on another beloved sitcom but instead of returning to the small screen, she will tread the boards in the West End instead.

Linda, 66, told The Sun: "I did 'The Good Ship Murder', and then I’m going into [John Cleese’s] 'Fawlty Towers', the play, for a couple of months, so I’m looking forward to that. Hopefully I won’t have to sing."

When asked if she still gets nervous, the veteran star replied: ""A little bit, yes. Because I haven’t done stage for a little while. I’m going to see it on Friday night, and then we start [the live shows] in probably May/June."

'Loose Women' star Linda recently spoke about her role in 'The Good Ship Murder', alongside 'X Factor's Shayne Ward.

She told The Sun: "I've just won a part in 'Murder on the Ship' or whatever it is called that Shayne Ward does.

"So yeah, I'm going to be doing eight days of filming for that in Malta. Hopefully I don't die!

"My character's name is Elsa and I think I play a cabin steward and I'm filming that in March.

"I've met Shayne quite a few times too - he's been a guest at 'Loose Women' but apparently he sings in every episode doesn't he?"