Lindsey Coulson has joined 'Waterloo Road'.

Lindsey Coulson has joined Waterloo Road

The former 'EastEnders' actress will play Dame Stella Drake in the upcoming 15th season of the school drama, replacing Jason Manford's Steven Savage as headteacher after he was arrested for covering up the death of a pupil at the hands of his own son.

Stella is described as having an "uncompromising work ethic, strict moral compass and no-nonsense approach" and is eager to bring about change at Waterloo Road, ruffling feathers as she goes.

Lindsey said: "I’m delighted to be joining 'Waterloo Road' as the new headteacher, Dame Stella Drake.

"It’s a role I haven’t played before, so I’m really enjoying peeling back the layers of who Stella is and seeing how the teachers and students react to her no-nonsense approach.

"Waterloo Road tackles social issues head-on, which is so important to see on television, and this series will be no different."

Producers are "thrilled" to have the actress on board for the programme.

Cameron Roach, executive producer of 'Waterloo Road' and founder of Rope Ladder Fiction, said: "We're really thrilled that Lindsey Coulson is joining Waterloo Road, she has absolutely embraced the spirit and ethos of the show, and she completely inhabits the role of Dame Stella Drake, we can't wait for the audience to meet her.

"The fact that the show has attracted an actor of Lindsey's calibre is testament to the continued ambition and commitment from our writing and story teams, as well as our brilliant cast and crew."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "It's a real honour to have an actor of Lindsey Coulson's calibre take the reins at Waterloo Road.

"Dame Stella Drake is a force to be reckoned with, and we know fans of all ages are going to love watching her."

'Waterloo Road' season 15 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.