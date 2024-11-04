'Line of Duty' could return for a seventh series.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar have reportedly attended a summit with Line of Duty's creator to hammer out a deal for a seventh series

The BBC police procedural drama came to an end in 2021 after four years on air but now an insider has claimed that cast members Vicky McClure, 41, Martin Compston, 40, and Adrian Dunbar, 66, - who played Detective Kate Fleming, DS Steve Arnott and Supt Ted Hastings respectively -have met with show creator Jed Mercurio to discuss how they can "align their schedules" for 2025.

An insider told The Sun: "Jed is close with Vicky, Martin and Adrian, and they often meet for dinner – this time it was different.

“A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure ‘Line of Duty’ seven happens.

“The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026.”

The impact the show has had on all three of them is that they are in high demand to be snapped up.

Martin has gone on to appear in the Amazon Prime thriller ‘The Rig’ as radio and communications officer Fulmer Hamilton in the show that follows a Scottish oil rig in the North Sea smothered in an unnatural fog that cuts off outside communications.

Meanwhile, Adrian has been at the forefront of another crime drama and played Alex Ridley in the ITV show ‘Ridley’, where his character is enlisted as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case.

Vicky starred as police bomb disposal expert Lana Washington ITV’s crime thriller ‘Trigger Point’ who heads up a Metropolitan Police bomb squad.

Speaking about working with Jed - who also created the corporation's police drama 'Bodyguard' - in an interview with the BBC, she said: “I just found it really helpful having him around.

“The scripts were so strong, there was never really any need, for instance, to challenge them.

“There were no sorts of gaps in a way when you thought: ‘Well, I’m a bit confused, why is that happening?’

It was more a case that he could give you a little bit more insight to his vision and how you get there – and just pick you up on certain things.

“Jed’s an extremely talented guy, and he’s really good fun to work with as well.”

‘Line of Duty’ is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.