The creators behind BBC's Line of Duty are working on creating a drama based on the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Simon Heath, head of World Productions, is leading the project which will focus on the attack that claimed the lives of 21 people and left 220 people injured, after two bombs exploded at the Mulberry Bush and the Tavern in the Town on November 21.

Six Northern Irish men - known as the Birmingham Six - were jailed for 16 years after they were wrongly convicted of the attack in 1975.

The new show will focus on the families of the 21 victims and their campaign for justice.

Speaking to the Royal Television Society Television magazine, Simon - who is from Birmingham - said: "“I hope to get made a story about the campaign for justice for those who lost loved ones in the Birmingham pub bombings of 1974.

"Everyone knows about the Birmingham Six, but the families of the 21 victims still don’t know who planted the bombs. They don’t get the publicity they deserve. But there’s a script and we’re going to try.”

Simon wants to bring a story about Birmingham to TV screens because he feels the city does not get enough representation.

The executive producer added: "I just want to support the city.

“I don’t think it has had a fair crack of the whip.”

In April, it was reported that Line of Duty will be returning for a seventh series in 2026, with filming claimed to start in January next year.

It comes as its three stars - Adrian Dunbar, 66, Vicky McClure, 42, and Martin Compston, 41 - aligned their schedules after "several" meetings with Jed Mercurio, the show's creator and writer.

The BBC has not confirmed that a seventh series of Line of Duty is coming.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column in April: “This is the news Line of Duty fans have been waiting for since the sixth season left them deflated when it aired back in 2021.

“The BBC almost immediately requested more episodes to continue the story, but the success of the show meant Vicky, Martin and Adrian were instantly snapped up for other projects.

“But after several meetings with Jed and the production team, they’ve finally managed to clear space in their calendars next year to commit to making the show.”