Lisa Faulkner has thanked her social media followers for their support following John Torode's sacking.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have been married since 2019

The 60-year-old chef was recently fired as the host of MasterChef, after an allegation against him of using "an extremely offensive racist term" was upheld, and Lisa, his wife, has now taken to social media to thank her followers for their show of support.

The 53-year-old star - who has been married to John since 2019 - said in an Instagram video: "Hi there, I just wanted to check in and say hello and I'm here.

"Just thank you for all your really lovely comments because they really mean a lot, so thank you."

Earlier this month, John reiterated that he has "no recollection" of making an allegedly racist remark.

The TV star said in a statement: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay - I am seeing and reading that I've been 'sacked' from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

"I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that."

He added: "Over the past few months, I have been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.

"Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with two fantastic Christmas specials will be my last.

"Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it's time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have."

John also insisted that he will continue to follow the TV show, despite his sacking.

He said: "I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards.

"My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been.

"Life is everchanging and ever moving and sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere.

"Thank you for the many years of MasterChef."