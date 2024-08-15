Lisa Riley confirms special Emmerdale memorial episode for Steve Halliwell

Lisa Riley has confirmed there will be a special 'Emmerdale' memorial episode dedicated to the late Steve Halliwell.

The 48-year-old actress - who has played Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap on and off since her teens - has told how there will be an episode dedicated to her late on-screen uncle, who passed away in December aged 77.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', Lisa said: "We started shooting the memorial episode, actually, Monday just gone [August 12].

"And our beloved Steve Halliwell, you know, he's like my father for years in the show, he taught me so much and we're doing a dedicated episode for him. That's what he deserves."

Lisa insisted the cast will make sure they do Steve, who portrayed Mandy's uncle Zak Dingle in the soap, "proud" in the special episode.

She said: "He is the ultimate icon of 'Emmerdale', the king of the Dingle family and he deserves everything and more. We'll do him proud."

Steve's family confirmed in December that he had passed away surrounded by loved ones.

They said in a statement: "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him.

"He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well-lived."

Lisa paid tribute to Steve in July when she won Best Comedy Performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, and she dedicated the gong to the late star.

She said: "The one true comedy icon is Steve Halliwell, Uncle Zak, the love of my life. All them years ago when I was a kid, he taught me so many comedic skills. So I'd like to please say thank you to everyone who voted for me, but I'd like to dedicate this award to our lovely Steve Halliwell."