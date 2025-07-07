Sian Welby was mistaken for a sex worker when she arrived at a five-star London hotel to interview the Jurassic World: Rebirth cast.

Sian Welby

Staff at the Corinthia hotel "panicked" when the Capital Radio Breakfast show host rocked up to the venue in a "smart outfit" whilst holding "sequin shiny knee-high stripper boots" and a suitcase to interview Jonathan Bailey, 37, Scarlett Johansson, 40, and Mahershala Ali, 51.

And they "pushed" Sian, 38, to a table behind a "pillar" in the hotel's lobby to get her out of the guests' sight in case they felt uncomfortable by the sight of the "shiny stripper boots".

She explained to her Capital Breakfast co-presenters Jordan North, 35, and Chris Stark, 38, on the latest episode of their Capital Breakfast After the Show Show! podcast: "A couple of weeks ago, it was the big Jurassic World release, and I had gone and done an interview after the Summertime Ball that Monday (16.06.25). And you know, we were all in a bit of a state on the Monday, weren't we?

"And I couldn't cancel this interview because it was quite a big interview. It was with Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, who were all the massive stars from that film.

"So luckily, because we go to work so early, I still didn't have to check out of the hotel we stayed the night in.

"So after the [radio] show, I went in and I had a shower and I got myself ready for this interview.

"So I dressed myself all smart, but then I had to repack the bag with all my costume in and whatever. And the thing that didn't fit in were my shiny silver sequin boots.

"So this interview is in one of the poshest hotels in London, the Corinthia. I've got a suitcase and some shiny stripper boots, right? I'm in reception.

"I'm in reception. It literally looks like the hooker's arrived. It's Pretty Woman. I literally look like they panicked when I walked in and they were trying to get me out of the way because I was bringing down the whole place."

Jordan asked: "They thought you were a sex worker?"

Sian replied: "Definitely, 100 per cent. It was literally like, 'Right, who's she here for? Get her away, get her out of plain sight!'"

Chris wondered: "Do you think it was the boots?"

Sian answered: "It was, of course. I'm talking sequin shiny knee-high boots in my hand and a suitcase.

"And I turned up and they were panicking going, 'Oh God, how do we get rid of this?' And I needed to prep for this interview and so I wanted to sit in the foyer.

"But they couldn't obviously say what they were thinking, but they didn't want me in the foyer because of the boots and the thing.

"They were trying to hide me, and they pushed me to a... they were like, 'You could sit here,' and it was like a table hidden in a corner behind a pillar.

"And then after I was writing my notes, they were like, 'I'm sorry, we're about to have the guests in now.'

"And they were basically like, 'Can you move?'"