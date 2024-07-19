Neil Dudgeon wants Liza Minnelli to guest star in 'Midsomer Murders’.

Neil Dudgeon reveals who he wants on the show

The 63-year-old actor- who stars as DCI John Barnaby in the ITV crime series – would love to see the celebrated American singer and actress land a cameo on the show.

He told TV Times: “Well if I could have anybody, I’d probably go for Liza Minnelli.

“I took my mum once to see her at the Royal Albert Hall in London and she was just sensational!

“She could play a fabulous musical diva who retired to a little village in Midsomer for a quiet life, little expecting that things are going to get terribly exciting with lots of murders!”

The long-running series returned to screens this week and includes a guest appearance from ‘Oppenheimer’ star Tom Conti, as Challis Court resident Sebastian Cabot.

Neil shared: “It’s a great episode, you’ve got this young couple who are a celebrity baking sensation and they’ve recently moved to Midsomer.

“But the traditional villagers don't like it, which causes tension.

“On top of that, things that happened many years ago come back with plenty of repercussions.

‘Midsomer Murders’ launched in 1997 and when asked what he thinks is the recipe its success, Neil said: “It’s wonderful that people love it so much. I think it's partly down to its longevity and all the eccentricities and the terrible murders!”