Brenda Edwards tries to stay positive

The 55-year-old TV star - who competed in the second series of 'The X Factor' and these days is known for appearing on 'Loose Women' - lost her son Jamal when he died at the age of 31 in 2022 and is grateful that she has a platform on the ITV1 lunchtime chat show to help others navigate their own struggles.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "I've got a lot to say with what has happened to me so there is things I can say, put pen to paper. I am a bit busy right now with the trust, with 'Loose Women' and with 'Hairspray'. It's really nice to be able to use your platform in this way and share your experiences, if it can help anybody else out there that's watching then that's all good. Everybody has their problems and their tragedies. It's how you deal with it.I just deal with it in my way and try to stay as positive as possible and give a positive message to everyone. "

Since competing on 'The X Factor', Brenda has carved out a successful career in West End theatre with roles in 'Chicago, 'We Will Rock You' and 'Hairspray'.

But now, she is directing the latest touring production of the hit musical that follows an overweight teenager who heads up a fight to end discrimination on television in the 1960s and thinks that the message of the show can also resonate with anyone going through a tough time.

She added: "That's really nice if I'm inspiring anybody else and giving them the strength to face each day with whatever trials might come their way. It's kind of like 'Hairspray', you've just got to get up and have a voice and that's what Tracy Turnblad has for so many."