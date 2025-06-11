Coleen Nolan has officially adopted a new rescue dog.

Coleen Nolan and Buster Credit: Instagram/@coleen_nolan

The Loose Women panellist - who lives on a six-acre farm in North Staffordshire, England, with many pets and her 24-year-old daughter Ciara - has adopted a 14-year-old Shih Tzu called Buster, and she is thrilled that he has settled in well with her other animals and his new home.

Captioning an image of a joyful Coleen and the grey-haired pooch sitting on an orange-coloured sofa on Instagram, she wrote on Tuesday (10.06.25): "Some of you may know how passionate I am about rescue animals, so I wanted to introduce you to the latest four-legged member of our family - Buster, the 14-year-old Shih Tzu who joined us a little while ago from the amazing Animal Lifeline rescue centre.

"We’re so happy to give him a home in the later years of his life and straight away he fitted in with all the other animals like he always belonged. Just look at his little face.

"I was lucky enough to visit the rescue centre again recently with my daughter Ciara to meet the staff, volunteers and dogs looking for new homes. Can’t wait to share more with you."

Many of the 60-year-old star's followers reacted to her new family member in the comments section.

One fan said she should have taken over from the late Paul O'Grady on his ITV1 animal rescue show For the Love of Dogs - which is now hosted by Alison Hammond.

The fan wrote: "And this is why you should [have] taken over from Paul O'Grady['s] For the Love of Dogs, although I reckon [you would've taken] a few home with you."

Another penned: "You have the biggest heart, Coleen! Buster is now in his forever home and will be showered with so much love from you and your family.

"Thank you Coleen for sharing your big heart to this little fellow, love to you and Buster."

A third said: "Hello there Buster you beautiful boy. What fun and love you are going to have, and I can see by the look on your face you're thinking, 'Yes I am going to be so happy here.'"