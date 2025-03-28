Janet Street-Porter has insisted that she is "not a misery" in real life.

The 78-year-old broadcasting legend was asked if there are any "misconceptions" that people have about her and insisted that despite her mannerisms on camera, she is not always a "brash extrovert" and is actually a "very private person" in her own life.

Speaking on Friday's (28.03.25) episode of 'Loose Women: The Podcast', she said: "That I'm a misery. I am not a misery. I'm a kind of intermittent misery. That's the first kind of misconception about me.

"The second misconception about me is that I'm a brash extrovert who likes making a lot of noise and going out all the time.

"But the truth is, there are like, two Janets. There's the Janet that's on the television, that's telly Janet, and then there's the real Janet who is shy. I don't like meeting new people, and I'm very cautious about making a friend.

"I don't like change in my immediate surroundings, I like them to stay the way I've arranged them and if anything gets moved I get quite upset.

"I'm a very private person."

The former newspaper editor has been a mainstay on ITV's chat show 'Loose Women' since 2011 and while it may appear that she tells all about her life whilst with her fellow panellists, she admitted that it is all very carefully thought out and she only reveals only what she chooses to.

She said: "So the misconception is that I go on television and pour my heart out.

"I tell people what I want them to hear, and what I'm prepared to reveal but there is kind of, a wall, which they don't get behind.

"I don't like revealing too much about myself because I think it's the blight of modern life.

"Everybody overshares and I feel a little bit embarrassed about oversharing and also I feel that I want to have a bit of an air of mystery. Whether I've managed that or not, I don't know.

"I'm notoriously defensive as well, if anyone has a go at me. I'm very, very thin-skinned. Oh, gosh, I've gone through all my faults now!"