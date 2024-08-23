Katie Piper is to front a second prison documentary series.

Katie Piper will return to U+W for a new documentary series

The 40-year-old presenter hosted 'Katie Piper's Jailhouse Mums' in the US last year and will now continue working with women behind bars as she heads to the south for 'Katie Piper: Locked Up In Louisiana'.

She said: "On camera I am committed to working with women in prisons to understand motivation and help rehabilitation, and I’m really proud to be making this series with Flicker and U+W – they are an all-female team that has empathy and storytelling at the heart of what they do."

The new documentary series - which will comprise four 60 minute episodes - will air on U+W in 2025 and the 'Loose Women' star noted that she just wants to "understand" how women have ended up at the New Orleans Parish Prison in the first place.

She said: "We travelled to America and in one prison I try to understand what has led the women we meet to this point, what circumstances Have they been living in, what trauma they experienced and how their lives have been affected. For some this isn’t simple, and we consider how a wide range of factors affect different people in different ways."

It is one of many celebrity-fronted documentaries coming up for the broadcaster, with others including 'Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over' and 'Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA', 'Emma Willis: Delivering Babies' ,'Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance', 'Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind The Lens'.

Senior Commissioning Editor Kirsty Hanson says, "We are thrilled to be working with Katie and the brilliant team at Flicker again on the brand new series 'Katie Piper: Locked Up In Louisiana'.

"This time we will see Katie meet women who have been accused of very serious and sometimes heinous crimes and try to unravel and understand their motivations. With our previous series 'Katie Piper: Jailhouse Mums' being such a success with our audience, this series promises to follow suit being a captivating and poignant watch."